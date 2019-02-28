Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New agent joins RE/MAX United

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2019 at 12:39pm

Blake Evans is now a RE/MAX United agent.

FALLBROOK – RE/MAX United announced that Blake Evans has recently joined its Fallbrook office. He will be working with the top producing Gallegos Team, which has 15 years of real estate experience.

Evans has previously been in the hospitality industry for over 30 years. He said he takes pride in his client relationships and looks forward to going the extra mile to help his clients realize their real estate dreams.

Evans can be contacted directly at (760) 543-6433.

Submitted by RE/MAX United.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.




 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/06/2019 17:58