New agent joins RE/MAX United

FALLBROOK – RE/MAX United announced that Blake Evans has recently joined its Fallbrook office. He will be working with the top producing Gallegos Team, which has 15 years of real estate experience.

Evans has previously been in the hospitality industry for over 30 years. He said he takes pride in his client relationships and looks forward to going the extra mile to help his clients realize their real estate dreams.

Evans can be contacted directly at (760) 543-6433.

Submitted by RE/MAX United.

