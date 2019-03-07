Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Newcomers Club to hold coffee meeting

 
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 7:30pm

Fallbrook Newcomers Club members enjoy a night at Temecula Bowl, including from left, Sali Raddani, Jan Hohenstein, Betty Nelson, Joanne Jackson, Patty Vasquez and Peggy Landers.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers Club next coffee meeting will be held Thursday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook.

The Newcomers Club is open to all new residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz. It is an opportunity to meet other new residents to the area. Come enjoy coffee, snacks and time to socialize with other members as well as learn about available activities.

The meeting's speaker will inform members about various groups and nonprofits in Fallbrook. All new residents are invited to attend the coffee meeting and learn more about Newcomers Club.

Newcomers Club activities include several card games, mahjong, Reading Room, Salad Spinners, Out and About tours and walks, bunco, Happy Diggers, Ladies Night Out, Wine and Dine and more. Also, there are fall, holiday and spring events.

Newcomers is a nonprofit organization. More information is available at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce or at http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

 
