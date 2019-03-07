Board votes to sponsor state bill giving local health officers more authority

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to support state Assembly Bill 262, which would strengthen the authority of the county public health officer to direct actions of governments in other local jurisdictions affected by an infectious disease outbreak.

The action directs the county’s chief administrative officer to support and sign on as a sponsor of the bill, introduced by Assembly members Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, and Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego. The goal is to give public health officers in the state the power to direct local jurisdictions what actions to take to prevent com...