By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Calhoun named to Valley League second team

 
The Valley League boys basketball coaches placed Fallbrook High School junior Joel Calhoun on the all-league second team.

Calhoun was the only member of the Warriors’ team to receive all-league recognition.

“Joel did a great job,” Fallbrook coach Ryan Smith said.

Calhoun was Fallbrook’s primary scorer during the 2018-19 season, which included a 1-9 Valley League record as part of a 1-25 overall figure, and he also usually defended the opponent’s best offensive player.

“He never complained,” Smith said. “He’s a leader. He does the full job.”

As the Warriors’ primar...



