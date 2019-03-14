Dr. Pace to retire after more than 40 years

Dr. Robert C. Pace sits in his Murrieta office just a few weeks before he's set to retire after more than 40 years as an orthopedic surgeon with practices in Fallbrook and Murrieta.

The impact that Dr. Robert C. Pace has had on the lives of thousands of people in the Fallbrook and southwest Riverside County area can't be measured with any tangible value associated with it.

But for those that have experienced the expertise and care that Dr. Pace provided firsthand, there's no doubting what his worth has been to the Fallbrook community.

This year, after more than 40 years as a practicing orthopedic surgeon out of his Fallbrook and Murrieta offices, Dr. Pace will retire his practice next week.

Starting in 1977, Dr. Pace was a fixture on the sidelines at Fallbrook High...