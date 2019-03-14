Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Dr. Pace to retire after more than 40 years

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 12:32pm

Jeff Pack photo

Dr. Robert C. Pace sits in his Murrieta office just a few weeks before he's set to retire after more than 40 years as an orthopedic surgeon with practices in Fallbrook and Murrieta.

The impact that Dr. Robert C. Pace has had on the lives of thousands of people in the Fallbrook and southwest Riverside County area can't be measured with any tangible value associated with it.

But for those that have experienced the expertise and care that Dr. Pace provided firsthand, there's no doubting what his worth has been to the Fallbrook community.

This year, after more than 40 years as a practicing orthopedic surgeon out of his Fallbrook and Murrieta offices, Dr. Pace will retire his practice next week.

Starting in 1977, Dr. Pace was a fixture on the sidelines at Fallbrook High...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018