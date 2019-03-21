Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Marion F. Clemmens

 
Last updated 3/25/2019 at 1:14pm

Marion F. Clemmens, oldest native son of Fallbrook, was called home to the Lord March 16, 2019.

Marion was born July 17, 1918. He was one of five sons born to Albert and Carrie Clemmens at the family ranch on Clemmens Lane in Fallbrook.

Marion spent his entire life as a part of the Fallbrook community. He graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1936.

He married his beautiful bride Esther Lee Barnes November 22, 1939 and they were blessed with three beautiful daughters. Esther preceded Marion in death after 65 years of marriage.

Marion worked as a rancher and as a postal worker. For fun, Marion and his wife loved traveling with their trailer club and playing cribbage.

He loved all things outdoors, gardening, hunting and fishing. In July 2018, Marion celebrated his 100th birthday at the Fallbrook Historical Museum, where he spent many hours as a volunteer, surrounded by many friends and family.

Marion is survived by his three loving daughters, Diana Savage (Glenn) of Spokane, Washington; Faye Hines Goldfeder of Oceanside and Kathy Broucher (Bob) of Little Rock, Arkansas. Marion was blessed with six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elizabeth Hospice.

 
