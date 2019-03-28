Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Vallecitos to hold hearings on transition to by-trustee area elections

 
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 5:02pm



RAINBOW – As part of the transition to a by-trustee area election system by the Vallecitos School District, the district’s governing board will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 2, at 8:30 a.m., to receive community comments and public testimony concerning the composition of potential trustee voting areas in advance of the preparation of draft trustee voting area plans.

The second public hearing will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m., during a governing board regular meeting. Both hearings will be held in the boardroom of the district office, 5211 Fifth Street in Rainbow.

For more information, call (760) 728-7092.

Submitted by Vallecitos School District.


 
