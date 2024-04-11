Friends of Fallbrook Library to hold annual meeting

FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook Library will hold its annual general meeting Thursday, April 18, in the community room at the library at 2:30 p.m. All current members of FOFL are invited to attend for an informative and participative session.

The FOFL board will share its goals for the new fiscal year May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

The organization will vote on the new board of directors who will take office May 1. We will share our proposed budget to fund and support the many programs held at the Fallbrook Library.

The board of directors will share exciting news with the membership about its plans to increase the value of membership and to share information about the recently implemented Advancing Children’s Literacy program that was started in February at the Bottom Shelf Bookstore.

They distributed over 1,000 free books to the children of the community. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.