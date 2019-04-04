Dylan Large graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. – Dylan Large of Fallbrook graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Large graduated with a master’s degree in international while attending Troy Online.

Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy University for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Alabama, campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, as well as at locations around the world and online.

Submitted by Troy University.