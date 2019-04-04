Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Dylan Large graduates from Troy University

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/4/2019 at 3:08pm



TROY, Ala. – Dylan Large of Fallbrook graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Large graduated with a master’s degree in international while attending Troy Online.

Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy University for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Alabama, campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, as well as at locations around the world and online.

Submitted by Troy University.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018