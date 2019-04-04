Home prices up slightly in San Diego County, but prices dip
Last updated 4/4/2019 at 3:59pm
Home prices rose 2.6 percent in San Diego County in February, compared to the same month a year ago, while home sales dropped by 8.1 percent, a real estate information service announced.
According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $549,000 last month, up from $535,000 in February 2018. A total of 2,486 homes were sold in the county, down from 2,705 during the same month the previous year.
A total of 13,466 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, according to Cor...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)