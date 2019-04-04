Home prices up slightly in San Diego County, but prices dip

Home prices rose 2.6 percent in San Diego County in February, compared to the same month a year ago, while home sales dropped by 8.1 percent, a real estate information service announced.

According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $549,000 last month, up from $535,000 in February 2018. A total of 2,486 homes were sold in the county, down from 2,705 during the same month the previous year.

A total of 13,466 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, according to Cor...