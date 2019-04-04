Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Locals graduate from University of Wyoming

 
Last updated 4/4/2019



LARAMIE, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from California at the completion of the 2018 fall semester: Bonsall resident Caymen J. Perrault earned a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering and Fallbrook resident Chet Curtis earned a Bachelor of Science.

The University of Wyoming offers 200 areas of study and an environment for success. A low student to faculty ratio allows for individual instruction and attention, and undergraduates often participate in cutting-edge research projects.

Submitted by University of Wyoming.


 
