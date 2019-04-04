Women to hear about healthy eating

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection welcomes Healthy U with Irene Sanker-Gusman, April 19. Brunch will be served at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens from 10 a.m. until noon.

All ladies are invited to come and enjoy the program as Sanker-Gusman, who resides in Fallbrook, will be talking about lifestyle changes to being healthy. She has attended many vegetarian cooking classes and health retreats.

She holds a master's degree in education and has worked as a resource specialist for 18 years until retiring. Since then, many people have asked her to teach them how to cook vegetarian meals for prevention or because of health issues. For 47 years her family has enjoyed healthy meals. She will be teaching healthy cooking classes at the Fallbrook Community Center.

Guest speaker Bee Bareng, a professional floral designer and wedding planner, will share her life's journey with "When Life Gives You Flowers." Music will be provided by pianist Jean Dixon.

The cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of Mission and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. This event is sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.