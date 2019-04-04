Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Spring forward with suicide information

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/4/2019 at 4pm



HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Spring is almost here. A time for spring breaks, vacations and parties, however, for some young people, it is a time for loneliness and depression due to schools being out and they have no place to go. According to the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s WISQARS National Data Reporting, when examined as an age group 10-24 comparison, suicide is the second leading overall cause of youth death for California. In California, every .65 or less than one day on average a young person, ages 10-24, is lost to the silent epidemic of youth suicide.

As a par...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 04/04/2019 20:19