Spring forward with suicide information

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Spring is almost here. A time for spring breaks, vacations and parties, however, for some young people, it is a time for loneliness and depression due to schools being out and they have no place to go. According to the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s WISQARS National Data Reporting, when examined as an age group 10-24 comparison, suicide is the second leading overall cause of youth death for California. In California, every .65 or less than one day on average a young person, ages 10-24, is lost to the silent epidemic of youth suicide.

As a par...