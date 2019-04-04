Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Cari Hachmann
Staff Writer 

Well-known longtime family dentist retires after 60 years in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 4/4/2019 at 4:04pm

Dr. Ronald Allison performs an exam on his young patients.

Dr. Ronald Allison is retiring from his dental practice after 60 years in Fallbrook.

Allison founded his practice in 1960, after graduating from University of Southern California's Creighton Dental School and spending two years in the U.S. Navy, followed by 10 years on reserve while in Fallbrook.

Allison said he will miss seeing all of his patients and staff the most and that he loved seeing them every working day and hopes to continue to see them around Fallbrook.

"I enjoyed going to work every day," Allison said. "My staff and patients became my second family."

Allison and his wife, Ging...



