SDSU offers free summer language camps for students in grades 9-12

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University’s Language Acquisition Resource Center offers free four-week summer language camps to students entering ninth through 12th grades. STARTALK Language Camps offers an engaging and creative experience for motivated students who have no prior knowledge or understanding of language study.

Students may choose Arabic, Persian, Portuguese, and for the first time, Russian camps held on the campus of San Diego State University. Students will practice communicating in their chosen language through a variety of fun, engaging and meaningful, activities while le...