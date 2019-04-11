Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Cari Hachmann 

Boy accidentally wounds cousin, 12, with uncle's gun in Fallbrook

Girl in stable condition with wound to left shoulder

 
Last updated 4/19/2019 at 8:36pm

A 12 year old Fallbrook girl is airlifted to the hospital after being shot by a handgun that accidentally discharged.

A 12 year old girl has been airlifted to Rady's Children's Hospital in San Diego after she was accidentally shot with a 9 mm handgun in Fallbrook, said North County Fire Public Information Officer John Choi.

The shooting took place at 1:39 p.m. Friday, April 19, and Choi said the young girl is in stable condition.

A child who found his uncle's handgun while they were packing up for a family trip in a Fallbrook-area neighborhood accidentally shot his 12-year-old cousin, sending her to a hospital.

The two children were inside a parked motor home in front of a house in the 900 block of Sant...



