Boy accidentally wounds cousin, 12, with uncle's gun in Fallbrook

The shooting took place at 1:39 p.m. Friday, April 19, and Choi said the young girl is in stable condition.

A child who found his uncle's handgun while they were packing up for a family trip in a Fallbrook-area neighborhood accidentally shot his 12-year-old cousin, sending her to a hospital.

The two children were inside a parked motor home in front of a house in the 900 block of Sant...