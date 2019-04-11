Boy accidentally wounds cousin, 12, with uncle's gun in Fallbrook
Girl in stable condition with wound to left shoulder
Last updated 4/19/2019 at 8:36pm
A 12 year old girl has been airlifted to Rady's Children's Hospital in San Diego after she was accidentally shot with a 9 mm handgun in Fallbrook, said North County Fire Public Information Officer John Choi.
The shooting took place at 1:39 p.m. Friday, April 19, and Choi said the young girl is in stable condition.
A child who found his uncle's handgun while they were packing up for a family trip in a Fallbrook-area neighborhood accidentally shot his 12-year-old cousin, sending her to a hospital.
The two children were inside a parked motor home in front of a house in the 900 block of Sant...
