First Fridays to begin in Fallbrook May 3

A new event is coming to downtown Fallbrook.

In an effort to boost business and bring more shoppers to Main Street, “Fallbrook First Fridays in the Village” will begin May 3 and continue throughout several dates in the summer.

Shop owners will stay open late until 7 p.m. so customers have time to shop after work and enjoy all that downtown has to offer. Merchants plan to have specials or treats offered, but the details are still being worked out, Lila MacDonald, CEO at Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, said.

MacDonald said the main intent is to allow people who work until 5 p.m. a chance to discover Fallbrook. The event, she said, is for all stores, and not just the three blocks of downtown.

“We hope to bring awareness to all the cool and unique stuff we have here,” MacDonald said.

The idea came up a couple of years ago when the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce met with some downtown merchants. That led to the formation of an action group under the chamber that included various entities around town.

Those entities include the Chamber, Fallbrook Village Association, Fallbrook Art Center, Fallbrook Library, Fallbrook Land Conservancy’s Save Our Forest program, downtown merchants, the Village News and the Mission Theater.

“Now with the collaboration of all the entities, we are excited to work together and spread the word,” MacDonald said.

The idea is to create a fun atmosphere for downtown Fallbrook that will invite locals and tourists into all of its stores, art galleries and library events, as well as pubs and restaurants.

Mission Theater is also on board and plans to show a concert or movie on First Fridays.

Dates for Fallbrook First Fridays are scheduled for May 3, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of local events that are available on its website’s community calendar. The chamber plans to keep it updated and keep adding to it.

“We are planning more events to bring people into town,” MacDonald said.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.