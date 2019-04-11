Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Alanis named BHS's Athlete of the Week

 
Last updated 4/12/2019 at 6:31pm

Shane Gibson photo

Bonsall High School's Austin Alanis is a leader on and off the track for the Legionnaires.

Every team needs a coach, but sometimes athletes on the team are so good at leading teammates in workouts and practices, the coach's job becomes a whole lot easier.

Bonsall High School's Austin Alanis is that kind of athlete.

His leadership and responsibility are just two of the reasons why Alanis was nominated by his coach for Athlete of the Week.

"Austin is completely trustworthy," track and field coach Alan Greene said. "There are days that I'm not available for practice due to my day job. Our field coach provides overall adult supervision but Austin leads the workouts for the runners....



