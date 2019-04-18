Fire Authority, community agencies partner to provide free smoke alarms
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 12:25pm
If someone is unlikely to install a smoke alarm in their home due to issues with mobility or financial constraints, then they could qualify for a program that will install them at no cost. More than a hundred homeowners in the county's rural areas have already qualified as part of a recent and expanding campaign to equip households with the lifesaving equipment.
Each home could qualify for up to three smoke alarms and perhaps a carbon monoxide alarm, Bob Uribe, community liaison coordinator for the San Diego County Fire Authority, said. This service for homes in the unincorporated county ar...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)