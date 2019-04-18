Fire Authority, community agencies partner to provide free smoke alarms

If someone is unlikely to install a smoke alarm in their home due to issues with mobility or financial constraints, then they could qualify for a program that will install them at no cost. More than a hundred homeowners in the county's rural areas have already qualified as part of a recent and expanding campaign to equip households with the lifesaving equipment.

Each home could qualify for up to three smoke alarms and perhaps a carbon monoxide alarm, Bob Uribe, community liaison coordinator for the San Diego County Fire Authority, said. This service for homes in the unincorporated county ar...