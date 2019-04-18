Local residents earn degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY – Two Fallbrook residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university held four commencements ceremonies, its 67th in Austin, Texas; its 68th in Washington; its 69th in Indianapolis, Indiana, and its 70th in Orlando, Florida, last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.

Colleen Molen of Fallbrook earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing management, and David Tovar of Fallbrook earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Western Governors University has rec...