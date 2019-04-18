They're back! Spring is crane fly season in San Diego County

A crane fly is related to a mosquito, but they are not mosquitoes. They also don't bite and don't transmit diseases.

They're back. San Juan Capistrano may have its swallows, but in San Diego County in the spring has crane flies. Especially after wet winters like the one that passed.

Crane flies look like giant mosquitoes, but they're not. Some people think they eat mosquitoes, hence the nicknames "mosquito hawks" and "skeeter eaters," but they don't.

What they do is fly around crazily like creepy-crawly bumper cars, bouncing off walls, ceilings and especially lights, like the porch lights in front of houses.

Even though they can freak people out, crane flies are nothing to be worried about, Chris Conlan,...