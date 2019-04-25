Circles of Healing

Fallbrook's rural environment provides many calming views like this one on Willow Glen, looking north to De Luz.

Wendy Hammarstrom

Special to the Village News

This is the first in an on-going exploration of wellness practitioners, past and present, in Fallbrook.

What is it about Fallbrook that attracts healer types?

When my family and I moved to Murrieta for my former husband's job as associate administrator at Inland Valley Hospital, I wanted to live in Fallbrook. It was green and hilly and reminded me of rural Pennsylvania.

Save Our Forest has planted more than 6,200 trees and shrubs since 1993, in addition to the native oaks, sage and other flora. There are 60 wholesale and retail nurseries in...