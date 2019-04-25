Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Leon works to lead Warriors volleyball to another championship

 
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:40am

Shane Gibson photo

When Eric Leon heads to the University of San Diego this fall to begin the next phase of his life, he isn't sure if he will be playing volleyball, he said.

"I am uncertain of playing in college due to time management, but I would absolutely enjoy playing," the Fallbrook High School boys' varsity volleyball team's senior setter said.

If that's the case, the Toreros will be short a leader on their team.

"I couldn't ask for a better young man to lead this team," Warriors head coach Chip Patterson said.

That's why he nominated Leon for Athlete of the Week.

"Not only is he an outstanding and de...



