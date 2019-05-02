Encore Club begins a new season

The new Encore Club Board of Directors will be installed in June, including, from left, Bobbi Bixby, third co-vice president; Bea Valverde, third co-vice president; Ardis Duhachek, first vice president; Linda Johnson, recording secretary; Carol Johnson, co-president; Judie Erickson, second co-vice president; Sylvia Colton, corresponding secretary; Jeri Dinnel, second co-vice president. Not shown: Nancy Downs, co-president and Judi Buffone, treasurer

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club will move their regular monthly meetings to a new location, starting May 7. The Fallbrook Masonic Center offers a new venue for Fallbrook gatherings and events, and Encore Club will be one of the first tenants.

The Masonic Hall is undergoing improvements and redecorating. More information is available by contacting them at fallbrookhallrentals@gmail.com or by calling (760) 282-4118. Their website is www.fallbrookfreemason.org.

Encore Club is a social club with membership from the Fallbrook, DeLuz, Rainbow and Bonsall areas. Meetings are held on the first...