Recycle a toothbrush for a chance to win a playground for a children's hospital

Trenton, N.J. – TerraCycle Inc. announced a national recycling initiative with Colgate-Palmolive, CVS and the Starlight Children’s Foundation that calls upon CVS customers to recycle their used toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers to help win a playground for a children’s hospital.

Dentists recommend people changing their toothbrush every three months and starting March 22, CVS customers are invited to shop their local retailer to replace and recycle their used oral care for a great cause. After replacing a toothbrush, visit the CVS promotion website at http://www.cvs.com/shop/content/colgate-recycle, and download a free shipping label and ship the oral care waste to TerraCycle for easy recycling. The state that collects the most waste will win a new playground, made from recycled materials, which will be awarded to a Starlight Children’s Foundation member hospital.

“By teaming up with Colgate, CVS and the Starlight Foundation, this initiative enables consumers to divert oral care waste from landfills as well as educate communities about a free, easy recycling solution for these common items,” Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, said. “We are proud to partner with these forward thinking companies to offer consumers a way to give back to the communities they live in and bring joy to its youngest citizens.”

Concluding June 22, each unit – defined as 0.02 pounds of used, post-consumer oral care products and packaging – of oral care waste that is sent to TerraCycle for recycling earns the participating states one “Playground Credit” toward winning the grand prize playground made from recycled oral care waste that has been cleaned, processed and remolded. The state with the most Playground Credits will be named the winner, and a playground made from the recycled oral care waste will be placed on the premises of a Starlight Children’s Foundation member hospital in the state that earned the most points.

The Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program is an ongoing activity, open to any individual, family, school or community group. To learn more about the program, visit http://www.terracycle.com.

Starlight Children’s Foundation creates moments of joy and comfort for hospitalized children and their families. For 35 years, Starlight’s programs have positively impacted more than 60 million critically, chronically and terminally ill or injured children in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the UK. With the community’s help, more children and their families will enjoy Starlight Xperience, Starlight Gowns, Starlight Fun Centers and other Starlight programs at a children’s hospital or facility nearby. Support Starlight’s work by visiting http://www.starlight.org.

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $25 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, visit http://www.terracycle.com.

Submitted by TerraCycle Inc.