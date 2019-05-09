Local student wins third place in welding competition

Leea Powell

Special to the Village News

A Fallbrook High School student won third place in a highly competitive statewide Welding TIG competition April 28. Felyciti Alvarez, 17, is a senior at Fallbrook High School in her second year of welding classes.

The SkillsUSA competition focuses on one of three different elements: skill, demonstration or leadership. In this particular skill-based competition, Alvarez was given 30 minutes to create a metal cube from provided blueprints.

TIG or tungsten inert gas welding, also known as gas tungsten arc welding, uses a non-consumable tungsten electrode to produce the weld. This type of welding produces a highly precise, controlled weld with a smooth finish that is used frequently in aerospace and technical medical equipment.

Alvarez won the regional level of the SkillsUSA competition, Feb. 2, where she qualified to compete in last weekend's state competition. Fallbrook High School also placed first in engineering technology and design division in the state of California and competed at the state level in motorcycle service technology, welding oxy-acetylene, welding fabrication and CNC machining.

The welding and manufacturing classes are taught by Jacob Bagnell, who has been a teacher at Fallbrook High School for five years and received the honor of California State Science Teacher of the Year in 2012.

The advanced manufacturing class is a part of Fallbrook High School's Career and Technical Education pathway in engineering. Students in the CTE engineering pathway can explore a number of high-wage, high-skill career-based courses focused on the principles of engineering, robotics, biomedical engineering, design-based thinking, manufacturing, welding and transportation technology. Courses integrate rigorous mathematics and science academic standards with hands on contextual learning.

Donations to Fallbrook High School's CTE Engineering program are accepted and can be sent to the Fallbrook High School District, 2234 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School District.