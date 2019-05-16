Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Fallbrook teen is hurt after chasing hit-and-run driver

 
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 5:28pm

A 19-year-old Fallbrook man suffered major injuries and was taken to Palomar Medical Center after he was involved in an accident involving multiple vehicles on Friday, May 10. Authorities said the driver of the Mustang was chasing a GMC Envoy that reported had hit his vehicle in an earlier incident and left the scene. Lisa Hasler photos

Authorities were continuing to seek a driver Saturday, May 11, who was involved in a crash with another car in Fallbrook early Friday and fled, was pursued by the other car's driver and escaped when the other driver was involved in a second crash.

Officers said the driver of the Mustang was in critical condition at a hospital as a result of the crash.

The chain of events began shortly before 9:40 a.m. when a brown SUV, possibly a GMC Envoy, and a Ford Mustang collided on southbound South Mission Road at Stage Coach Lane, just west of Fallbrook High School, according to information from CHP...



