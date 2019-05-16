Horses, Hats and Hope proves to be a winning event

FALLBROOK – Supporters and friends of REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program and Foundation for Senior Care gathered to watch the historic Kentucky Derby, May 4. For the first time in history, the first-place finisher was disqualified. Attendees at the event waited for the result of the objection on pins and needles. At the end, Country House emerged as the victor of the 145th Kentucky Derby.

The big winner of the day at Horses, Hats and Hope was Linda Pierce who won the Kentucky Derby race raffle with her selection of Country House. Guests enjoyed watching the race on a large jumbo scre...