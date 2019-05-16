Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Transparency Certificate of Excellence awarded to Rainbow Municipal Water District

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2019 at 8pm



RAINBOW – The Rainbow Municipal Water District received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.

“This award is a testament to Rainbow Municipal Water District’s commitment to open government,” General Manager Tom Kennedy said. “The entire district staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”

To receive the award, a special district must demonstrate t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/17/2019 22:38