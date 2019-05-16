Transparency Certificate of Excellence awarded to Rainbow Municipal Water District
RAINBOW – The Rainbow Municipal Water District received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.
“This award is a testament to Rainbow Municipal Water District’s commitment to open government,” General Manager Tom Kennedy said. “The entire district staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”
To receive the award, a special district must demonstrate t...
