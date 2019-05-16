Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returns to Pala's Fox Raceway

The 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will make its anticipated return to San Diego County and the motocross epicenter of Southern California on Saturday, May 25, celebrating the Memorial Day holiday American motocross style from Fox Raceway in Pala. The Lucas Oil Fox Raceway National, presented by Fox, will signify the championship's first visit to the greater San Diego area since Pala hosted the series finale during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Since 1972 the most talented riders across the globe have laid it all on the line for a shot at victory in what is arguably the most physically and mentally demanding championship in all of motorsports. This season's 48th running of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will center around the title defense of Colorado native Eli Tomac, who became just the ninth rider to successfully defend his championship. With back-to-back titles to his credit, Tomac is in search of even more history in 2019, where he has the opportunity to join elite company in winning three straight championships, a feat accomplished by just three other riders before him.

Arguably the most talented field in series history will look to stop Tomac's reign of dominance, led by Frenchman Marvin Musquin, who has finished runner-up in the championship for back-to-back seasons, German Ken Roczen, New Mexico's Jason Anderson, and Southern California native Blake Baggett. Joining this veteran contingent are a trio of exceptionally talented rookies, two of which bring championship experience into the premier division. Virginia native Zach Osborne and Ohio's Aaron Plessinger have won the last two championships in the 250 Class, while Georgia's Joey Savatgy is no stranger to victory. All three of these rising stars have what it takes to challenge their more experienced rivals, adding intrigue to an already stacked field of the world's best riders, all of whom will ultimately visit 11 different states over the course of 12 weekends from May to August.

While baseball has long been considered America's pastime, the sport of motocross and its 47 years of thrilling fans throughout the country is also a beloved summer tradition with its own collection of the "boys of summer." This gathering of world-class talent features some of the fittest, bravest, and highly skilled athletes on the planet that push their physical and mental limits each and every weekend on the world's roughest tracks, and in the toughest weather conditions. A total of 40 riders will do battle on some of America's most hallowed grounds in racing, each with the same common goal – winning.

With Fox Raceway serving as the new Southern California home of American motocross, there's pressure to make a big statement at the sport's epicenter. Since it opened to the public nearly a decade ago, Fox Raceway has become a destination for motocross enthusiasts. The track sits on land that belongs to the Pala Band of Mission Indians, who not only helped make the track a reality but also continue to oversee its daily operation as one of the country's premier motocross facilities.

American motocross has been largely absent from San Diego County since legendary Carlsbad Raceway hosted its final event in 1982, but the ascension of Fox Raceway has rejuvenated this motorsports-crazed region. Now the world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing championship is set to make its long-awaited return, where a new era of San Diego's motocross legacy can begin with a global showcase of the world's best talent.

Tickets for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship are available at ProMotocross.com.

Lucas Oil Fox Raceway National

Round 2: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

May 25

Pala, California

Race Day Schedule:

8:00 a.m. - Practice & Qualifying

11:45 a.m. – 125cc All Star Race

12:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

1:00 p.m. – First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

3:00 p.m. – Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

Ticket Info:

Saturday General Admission: $50 Adults / $30 Kids (ages 6-11)

Holeshot Club: $175 Adults / $125 Kids (ages 6-11)

Super Ticker VIP: $300 Adults / $150 Kids (ages 6-11)

Pit Pass (purchase online or on-site):

Pro Pit: $20 (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Please Note: All purchases include processing fees.