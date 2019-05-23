Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FBA helps families recycle batteries

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2019 at 8:34am

Fallbrook Beautification Alliance member Brenda Carden, right, is seen with her grandson Liam Schueneman and his father Cody Schueneman at the FBA booth at Arts in the Park.

FALLBROOK – Children decorated empty tennis ball canisters to hold old used household batteries until they can be properly disposed of at multiple recycling locations in Fallbrook with help from the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance at the recent Arts In The Park event, April 28. Their booth and recycling craft taught both parents and children the importance of responsibly recycling the hazardous material.

Household batteries may be dropped off at three local food markets through the efforts of FBA and the Fallbrook Village Rotary. The local markets are Major Market, Albertson's and Northgate Market. Recycling containers may be found at or near the front door at each location, and additional drop off spots are located in the Fallbrook Library and at EDCO Waste Collection and Recycling Center at 550 W. Aviation Road.

FBA member Brenda Carden created and coordinated the recycling craft as identifying a safe and secure spot to keep old batteries at home is the first step in developing good recycling habits.

Submitted by Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2019 11:05