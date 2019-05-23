Red Cross to use Bonsall Community Center and elementary school as an emergency shelter

The agreement for the American Red Cross to use Sullivan Middle School as a temporary shelter for emergency or disaster situations has been replaced by an agreement in which the Red Cross will use the Bonsall Community Center and Bonsall Elementary School.

The BUSD board voted 5-0, May 14, to approve the agreement which allows the Red Cross to use the BUSD facilities as a temporary emergency public shelter during and following a disaster. The formal agreement has no expiration date but would end 30 days after either the school district or the Red Cross provides written notice to terminate...