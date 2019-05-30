Dennis “Copy “ Magee was born on August 23, 1935, son of Paul and Delfreda Magee. He passed away May 24, 2019 in Temecula, California.

He is survived by his son, Dennis Magee Jr.; sister LeeAnn Hayes “Magee”; four step kids, multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

Copy was raised on the Pala Indian Reservation serving two years in the US Army where he toured Europe as an Allstar baseball player. He is preceded in death by his wife of 15 years, Ona Reed, and his second wife, Judith Morse, of 35 years.

He worked as a supervisor for the Fallbrook Sanitary District for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. After retiring, he worked on the Pala Reservation as a Tribal Security Officer. He enjoyed sports, cleaning his yards, traveling to Laughlin and his Miller Lite.

Rosary is 7 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, with a Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019. All services will be at Pala Mission Church, burial to follow at Pala Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the Pala Administration Building.