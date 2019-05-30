Fallbrook chamber announces upcoming events

Last updated 5/31/2019 at 6:14pm

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will be holding the following events in June and July.

June 3 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber office; 8:30 a.m.

June 3 – Educational Seminar presented by SCORE at Chamber office; 9:15 a.m.

June 13 – SunUpper at Regency Fallbrook; 8 a.m.

June 14 – Wine & A Bite Art Walk; 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

June 19 – SunDowner at Mission Theater, hosted by Sun Realty; 5:30 p.m.

June 21 – New Member Welcome Breakfast; 8 a.m. at chamber office

June 28 – Lunch Mob at Dominick’s Italian Delicatessen; Noon

July 1 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber office; 8:30 a.m.

July 11 – SunUpper at Hair Lounge; 8 a.m.

July 12 – Wine & A Bite Art Walk; 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

July 17 – SunDowner at Fallbrook VFW Post 1924; 5:30 p.m.

July 26 – Lunch Mob at Thai Thai; Noon

July 31 – Wine Down Wednesday at Beach House Winery; 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Call the Chamber for more details on any of these events at (760) 728-5845.