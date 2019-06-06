Planning Commission approves Donnil Lane wireless facility

The county’s Planning Commission approved a Major Use Permit for a wireless telecommunications facility in DeLuz.

The Planning Commission’s 6-0 vote, May 31, with Michael Beck absent, allows AT&T to construct, operate and maintain a microwave repeater site in the 2500 block of Donnil Lane.

The Fallbrook Public Utility District owns the 2.2-acre property, and two microwave dishes will be installed on an existing FPUD water tank. An equipment cabinet will also be constructed and will be painted an earth tone color to match the surrounding natural environment and existing structures. The minimal power used by the microwave repeater makes a stand-by generator unnecessary.

The property has A70 Limited Agriculture zoning and an RL-20 Rural Lands designation. A wireless telecommunications facility in an agricultural zone requires a Major Use Permit as well as an alternative site analysis, but the nearest preferred zone is 4 miles away and the desired coverage could not be met. Because the facility will be mounted on an existing public water tank, the site is a preferred location. The antennas will be mounted 12 feet below the top of the water tank. The site is approximately 140 feet from the nearest property line and 600 feet from the nearest residence.