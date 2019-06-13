Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Volleyball camp to be held at the end of June

 
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School Warriors Volleyball will host Fallbrook Fury Volleyball Camp, from 9 a.m. to noon, June 24-28, in the Fallbrook High School Gym.

The camp is open to incoming fifth through ninth-graders. Players will train with Warriors volleyball coach Jason Dale and receive a free T-shirt if registration form and payment are received by June 16.

The camp registration fee is $100 and will go up $25 after June 16. A $14 Amateur Athletic Union membership is required to attend camp. Details about the AAU membership can be found on the registration form.

For the registration form or questions, email Fallbrook Girls Volleyball Boosters at fallbrookvolleyballcamp@outlook.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School Girls Volleyball.

 
