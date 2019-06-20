Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Jack Ragland wins first place at the San Diego County Fair Fine Art Exhibition

 
Last updated 6/24/2019 at 5:54pm

Jack Ragland wins first place at the San Diego County Fair Fine Art Exhibition with his painting "Dusk San Luis Rey Mission."

FALLBROOK – Jack and Natasha Ragland were photographed Thursday, May 30, at the opening awards ceremony with their paintings in the 2019 San Diego County Fair Fine Art Exhibition. The fair featured approximately 400 more entries this year than at last year's record-breaking 1,800 entries for nearly 2,200 entries, which had to be cut down to the space which held about 600 works.

Natasha Ragland's painting "Hot Dog Band" commemorates the memory of three beloved pets. She saw two other works accepted, including "Bound for Oz," which shows Dorothy and Toto in a corn field, and "Gird Road Vin...



