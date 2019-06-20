Locals enjoy wine, brews and blues at Rotary fundraiser

BONSALL – The 24th annual Bonsall Rotary Wine, Brews and Blues Festival was held June 15. This year, the event was brought back into town, to Pala Mesa Resort and Golf Club.

This local event, which has been a huge success every year for the past 24 years, did not disappoint that night. This year’s attendees enjoyed sampling food from nine local restaurants, wine tasting from over 40 wineries and six breweries, plus live music provided by Bill Magee.