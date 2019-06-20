LLUMC-Murrieta recognized for excellence in stroke care

Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta receives two recognitions for excellence in stroke care from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association at its annual stroke awareness event.

MURRIETA – Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta was presented with the 2019 Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Quality Achievement Award from the associations May 31, during public educational event.

It marks the third year the medical center has been recognized by the by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for quality stroke care.

LLUMC-Murrieta earned the 2019 Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke...