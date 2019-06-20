Maestas leaves fields for success in the water

Tiane Maestas was named one of Fallbrook High's senior Athletes of the Year for his performances in the pool on the Warriors' swim and water polo teams.

After 11 years of playing soccer competitively, a stress fracture in his back forced Tiane Maestas to find a new venue to feed his need for competition.

The move proved to be a successful one as Maestas has starred for Fallbrook High School as a swimmer, diver and water polo player, and just recently, he was named as one of Fallbrook High's Senior Athletes of the Year.

As captain of the swim team, he swam the 100-meter breaststroke and 100-meter butterfly during his four years on the Warriors varsity team and was a league champion.

This past fall, he was named to the San Diego Senior All-...