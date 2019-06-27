Fallbrook Wellness Spa, then and now

Wendy Hammarstrom

Special to the Village News

Needing some end of the school year restoration and rejuvenation? Luckily, Fallbrook Wellness Spa is right down the street.

In 1995, when Barbara Findler and Craig Lozzi bought the property at 123 E. Alvarado Street, it was four buildings. While they were gutting and remodeling, they had a banner posted outside, which said, "Coming Soon, Fallbrook Massage Arts and Wellness Spa."

The original long name was an extension of Findler's original Fallbrook Massage Arts. Findler said that initially Fallbrook was curious.

"Once the building was re-stuccoed to look like one building instead of four tired little shops, someone on the street told Craig that he thought we were crazy for buying the buildings. After the spa opened the same person thought we had a 'vision,'" Findler said.

The grand opening was Nov. 17, 1997, and soon after The Fallbrook Garden Club gave the spa the top business award for beautifying the town that year.

Inspired in part by Lozzi's working experience at Murrieta Hot Springs, and by traveling to many spas in California and New Mexico, Lozzi and Findler envisioned such a healing center for eight years before it manifested.

Besides the obvious health benefits for the guests and improving the appearance of an old building, the Fallbrook spa was great for the staff. Everyone lived in Fallbrook. It provided Fallbrook jobs for Fallbrook people and Fallbrook money stayed in Fallbrook. There were fewer cars on the road commuting to work, more time with their family or themselves.

According to Findler, "At one time we had a staff of 20, including tub attendants and cleaners. We offered classic spa treatments, both traditional European and Ayurvedic. It was the first place to offer yoga in Fallbrook. Our clients would try out the restaurants and shop the downtown shops. And then they would come to visit Fallbrook again and again."

Holly Schaefer, who took over as spa director two and a half years ago, is also the owner of Hydrabeauty. She has specialized in hydrafacials and customized skin care for 21 years, as well as being trained in spa management. The spa exclusive retail products include GM Collin Skin Care with a range for every skin type, Coola Sun Care and Salt of the Earth special blending bar for body scrubs and lotions.

Schaefer said that it is more important now than ever with sun damage and environmental issues that people should take care of their skin at an early age. And for those unsure of how to do it or what products to use, Schaefer and the other aestheticians are able to create a customized skin care regime based on their unique needs.

She said that the Wellness Spa is one of a kind in Fallbrook and said, "One thing that never changes is our need for human touch and the importance of relaxation."

Currently the spa treatments include various types of massage, customized skin care, body treatments, spa packages, infrared sauna, soak tubs, aromatherapy along with private and semi-private restorative yoga.

The spa offers a military discount of 10% and offers package pricing year-round for five or 20 massages at a time, as well as monthly specials.

Today the spa branches out to include other area practitioners, including Fallbrook Wellness Directory members who offer spa retreats that include yoga, massage and guest presenters as well as nutritional sessions and classes. They have an acupuncturist next door.

Some people who decide to spend the day there do so to let go of their worries at home or work. I spoke with one woman who came in for the day who soaked in the hot tub, received a massage, relaxed in the sauna, enjoyed a vegetarian lunch in the courtyard and received a facial. The spa is more than just a place to come to for a treatment; it can be a daylong relaxation experience.

For people wondering how massage can specifically help them, Findler told me, "Whatever you do, you'll do it better after a massage. Writers come in when they get writer's block. Some people find that if they are hopelessly struggling with something, if they get a massage either the answer they've been searching for appears or the problem itself is reduced in importance."

Regular massage therapy is also an antidote to burnout. In fact, all caregivers, counselors, teachers, health care professionals, first responders and others who work with people have more energy, work more empathetically and often more efficiently after they receive massage therapy.

Massage enhances circulation and relaxation, promotes sleep and may alleviate trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder, often in conjunction with counseling. Fibromyalgia, arthritis pain, tension headaches, anxiety, depression, the myriad complaints of midlife transition and of the over-60 crowd are lessened with massage.

Guests can use the infrared sauna at Fallbrook Wellness Spa to detoxify their body.

Healing touch promotes feelings of well-being.

When I have attended workshops at the spa, I have been impressed with the health and vitality of all ages of participants. Guests can enjoy the healing touch, the relaxing music and knowing that they are in good and caring hands. Perhaps begin or end a treatment with the infrared sauna to help carry the toxins out of the body, and drink plenty of water. End with a cool shower and start life anew.

To make an appointment, call (760) 723-8264.

Wendy Hammarstrom has been practicing, teaching and writing about bodywork since 1976. Her book, "Circles of Healing, The Complete Guide to Healing with Massage and Yoga for Practitioners, Caregivers, Students and Clients" is available on Amazon or her website at http://www.circlesofhealingbook1.com.