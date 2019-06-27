What to do if you find a bat

Bats are the animal most likely to transmit the rabies virus to humans

Every 10 minutes, someone in the United States is treated for possible exposure to rabies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once clinical signs develop, rabies is almost always fatal, however it is 100% preventable by making sure pets are vaccinated, avoiding contact with wildlife and seeking immediate medical care after being bitten or scratched by an animal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that bats are the animal most likely to transmit the rabies virus to humans, and they are the leading cause of human rabies deaths in the United States....