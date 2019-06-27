Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Christensen
County of San Diego Communications Office 

What to do if you find a bat

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/3/2019 at 3:36pm

Bats are the animal most likely to transmit the rabies virus to humans

Every 10 minutes, someone in the United States is treated for possible exposure to rabies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once clinical signs develop, rabies is almost always fatal, however it is 100% preventable by making sure pets are vaccinated, avoiding contact with wildlife and seeking immediate medical care after being bitten or scratched by an animal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that bats are the animal most likely to transmit the rabies virus to humans, and they are the leading cause of human rabies deaths in the United States....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2019 23:00