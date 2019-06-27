Four FHS boys volleyball players recognized by Valley League

The Valley League boys volleyball coaches recognized four Fallbrook High School players at the postseason meeting in which the all-league teams were chosen.

Sean Wenzel was selected as a member of the Valley League’s first team. The second team included Eric Leon. Tommy Pestolis and Dominik Torrescano were recognized at the honorable mention level.

“It was good for our kids to get rewarded,” Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson said of having four all-league players. “It’s good to see them be recognized.”

Wenzel, who was a junior during the 2019 season, was a middle blocker for the Warriors. “I’m extremely proud of him,” Patterson said.

“He did everything well,” Patterson said. “He has grown tremendously since his sophomore year. He has grown every year.”

Patterson expects that growth to continue into 2020.

“He is going to be a real strong force to be reckoned with next year,” Patterson said. “I think he will be highly recruited by a lot of colleges.”

Leon, who graduated in June, was the Warriors’ setter. Leon was the only all-league Fallbrook player with a previous all-league honor; he was also on last year’s Valley League second team.

Pestolis and Torrescano were also seniors; Pestolis was Fallbrook’s libero and Torrescano was a middle blocker.

The three all-league seniors based their college choices on academic options rather than on opportunities to play college volleyball, but they received interest from college coaches.

“We really have a lot of colleges now who look into Fallbrook kids,” Patterson said.

Fallbrook took third place among the five Valley League teams with a 4-4 league record. The Warriors had a 17-15 overall figure.