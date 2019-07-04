Report: Two Camp Pendleton Marines arrested for transporting undocumented immigrants

CAMP PENDLETON - NBC 7 has reported that two Camp Pendleton Marines were caught attempting to transport three undocumented immigrants near Tecate on July 3.

NBC reported that the "undocumented immigrants told border agents they had agreed to pay the Marines $8,000 to take them north from the border to Los Angeles, eventually intending to head to New Jersey.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Lance Corporals Byron Law II and David Salazar-Quintero were arraigned on a felony charge of transporting undocumented immigrants for financial gain on Monday, July 8.

Military records show that Law and Salazar-Quintero were members of the 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment.