Local resident earns degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY — Fallbrook resident Maria Cardona-Rodas has graduated with her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university held its 70th commencement in Orlando, Florida; its 71st commencement in Cincinnati and its 72nd commencement in Anaheim this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.

WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees in the last six months. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information t...