Natasha Ragland wins 4th place in Dog Portrait Contest

FALLBROOK – Natasha Ragland won fourth place in the "Pawsome" Dog Portrait Contest at the San Diego County Fair, June 27. It is now displayed in the Fine Art Exhibit for the rest of the fair season.

The painting was a memorial to her dog, Horatio, who died in July 2018. Horatio was the family pet for 11 years.

The painting was a special opportunity to commemorate Horatio and the super bloom of poppies California experienced this year. Ragland also won "People's Choice Award," June 20, for her "Hot Dog Band" painting which featured three other beloved pets. Ragland said she has always ha...