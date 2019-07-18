Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Natasha Ragland wins 4th place in Dog Portrait Contest

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2019 at 4:19am

Natasha Ragland shows her painting "Horatio" at the 2019 San Diego County Fair.

FALLBROOK – Natasha Ragland won fourth place in the "Pawsome" Dog Portrait Contest at the San Diego County Fair, June 27. It is now displayed in the Fine Art Exhibit for the rest of the fair season.

The painting was a memorial to her dog, Horatio, who died in July 2018. Horatio was the family pet for 11 years.

The painting was a special opportunity to commemorate Horatio and the super bloom of poppies California experienced this year. Ragland also won "People's Choice Award," June 20, for her "Hot Dog Band" painting which featured three other beloved pets. Ragland said she has always ha...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/19/2019 10:03