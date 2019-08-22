AAUW to hold mahjong tournament

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook branch of American Association of University Women will hold its annual mahjong tournament fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 26. The tournament is open to all in the community who play mahjong.

It will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 at 1175 Old Stage Road in Fallbrook starting at 11:15 a.m. The entrance fee for players is $20. Tickets for items in the opportunity drawing will be sold at the door. Lunch will be served, and play starts at noon. The overall winner will receive a cash award. The opportunity drawing will take place at the end of play. To sign up, contact Araxy Moosa at (760) 723-2262.

Proceeds from the tournament help support AAUW programs which benefit girls and young women in the community.

Submitted by Fallbrook AAUW.