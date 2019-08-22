Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

AAUW to hold mahjong tournament

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2019 at 9am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook branch of American Association of University Women will hold its annual mahjong tournament fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 26. The tournament is open to all in the community who play mahjong.

It will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 at 1175 Old Stage Road in Fallbrook starting at 11:15 a.m. The entrance fee for players is $20. Tickets for items in the opportunity drawing will be sold at the door. Lunch will be served, and play starts at noon. The overall winner will receive a cash award. The opportunity drawing will take place at the end of play. To sign up, contact Araxy Moosa at (760) 723-2262.

Proceeds from the tournament help support AAUW programs which benefit girls and young women in the community.

Submitted by Fallbrook AAUW.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019