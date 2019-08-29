Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community to choose winner in "Celebrating America" junior art competition

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/30/2019 at 6:49pm



FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit The Gallery at the Fallbrook Art Association to view the third annual junior art competition, “Celebrating America” and vote for their favorite artwork in each age category, prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Visitors to the gallery can vote until Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. The Gallery is located at 127 N. Main Avenue in Fallbrook.

The winners will be announced and awards presented at a reception at the gallery Thursday, Sept. 19. At that time, the sponsor, Fallbrook Propane...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/31/2019 06:22