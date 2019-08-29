Community to choose winner in "Celebrating America" junior art competition

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit The Gallery at the Fallbrook Art Association to view the third annual junior art competition, “Celebrating America” and vote for their favorite artwork in each age category, prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Visitors to the gallery can vote until Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. The Gallery is located at 127 N. Main Avenue in Fallbrook.

The winners will be announced and awards presented at a reception at the gallery Thursday, Sept. 19. At that time, the sponsor, Fallbrook Propane...