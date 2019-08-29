Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Tired of being tired?

By Megan Johnson McCullough Special to the Village News

Tossing turning, watching the hours go by, frustration, not being able to fall asleep, let alone stay asleep, these things can make for very difficult nightly battle. There can be a number of reasons these things happen, and some are fixable despite most people's better judgment.

1. The room temperature could be too hot or warm.

2. Caffeine could still be in their system.

3. Drinking alcohol too late can affect REM.

4. Exercising too late can leave endorphins still up and spike their energy, heart rate and metabolism.

5. Light affects sleep. If the room isn't dark enough to tell the mind th...