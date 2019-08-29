Warriors girls volleyball team mixing youth and experience

First-year Fallbrook High School varsity girls’ volleyball head coach Jason Dale has had the challenge of working some talented young players into the team to support some experienced players to continue the momentum the program has gained of late.

Coming off a 19-18 season last year under former head coach Jeffrey “Chip” Patterson, the Warriors are led by two big senior hitters and two sophomores now in their second year on the varsity team.

“The girls are working hard,” Dale said. “We have a few veterans and a bunch of really young girls who want to make this program great aga...