Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Warriors girls volleyball team mixing youth and experience

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/30/2019 at 7:12pm

First-year Fallbrook High School varsity girls’ volleyball head coach Jason Dale has had the challenge of working some talented young players into the team to support some experienced players to continue the momentum the program has gained of late.

Coming off a 19-18 season last year under former head coach Jeffrey “Chip” Patterson, the Warriors are led by two big senior hitters and two sophomores now in their second year on the varsity team.

“The girls are working hard,” Dale said. “We have a few veterans and a bunch of really young girls who want to make this program great aga...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/31/2019 11:47